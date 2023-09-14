Courier Capital LLC Reduces Stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Courier Capital LLC reduced its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 286.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HSBC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on HSBC from GBX 675 ($8.45) to GBX 722 ($9.04) in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.76) to GBX 820 ($10.26) in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HSBC in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $746.20.

HSBC Price Performance

HSBC stock opened at $38.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.73. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $42.47.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.87 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.43%. Analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

HSBC Profile

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.