Courier Capital LLC Sells 1,122 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Courier Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 18.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sanofi by 0.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Sanofi by 15.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $54.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $57.82. The company has a market cap of $137.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.47 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 27.94%. Research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNY shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

