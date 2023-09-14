Courier Capital LLC Sells 1,211 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 924,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,342,000 after acquiring an additional 151,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $51.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.74. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.68 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 49.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTVA. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.41.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

