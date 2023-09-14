Courier Capital LLC Sells 90 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Courier Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VGT opened at $431.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $462.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $438.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $408.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

