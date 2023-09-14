Courier Capital LLC Sells 92 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 872.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $313.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $330.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.33.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

