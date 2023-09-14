Critical Comparison: BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management (NASDAQ:PHCF)

BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG – Get Free Report) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management (NASDAQ:PHCF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BKF Capital Group and Puhui Wealth Investment Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get BKF Capital Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BKF Capital Group $3.04 million 4.65 $2.24 million $4.47 5.43 Puhui Wealth Investment Management $2.44 million 0.00 -$4.74 million N/A N/A

BKF Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than Puhui Wealth Investment Management.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.6% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of BKF Capital Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 48.2% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BKF Capital Group and Puhui Wealth Investment Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BKF Capital Group 32.36% 23.61% 18.41% Puhui Wealth Investment Management N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BKF Capital Group and Puhui Wealth Investment Management, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BKF Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Puhui Wealth Investment Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

BKF Capital Group has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Puhui Wealth Investment Management has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BKF Capital Group beats Puhui Wealth Investment Management on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BKF Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

BKF Capital Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, invests in publicly and privately owned businesses in the United States. The company also provides investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisitions advisory, and capital raising services to lower and middle-market companies. It also manufactures and markets data storage system products and power solutions under the Qualstar brand name. BKF Capital Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Puhui Wealth Investment Management

(Get Free Report)

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. is a third-party wealth management service provider. It focuses on marketing financial products and managing funds for individuals and corporate clients in the People’s Republic of China. The company was founded by Zhe Ji in 2013 and is headquartered in Dong Cheng, China.

Receive News & Ratings for BKF Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BKF Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.