Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
CPIX opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.74. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $25.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 0.30.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its products include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, Sancuso, Boxaban, Vasculan. Dyscorban, and RediTrex.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- Is Enbridge Stock Too Cheap to Pass Up Now?
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- 5 Best REIT Alternatives for Passive Real Estate Income
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 5 Reasons Kroger Should Be On Every Income Investor Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.