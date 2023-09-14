Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CPIX opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.74. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $25.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 0.30.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Capital Management acquired a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its products include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, Sancuso, Boxaban, Vasculan. Dyscorban, and RediTrex.

