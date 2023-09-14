Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.3 %

CYCC stock opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 155,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,617 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 104,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

