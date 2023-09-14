David Michael Barrett Sells 263,333 Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 263,333 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $1,042,798.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,800,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,088,059.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 11th, David Michael Barrett sold 66,667 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $258,667.96.

On Wednesday, August 9th, David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $127,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $225,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $209,700.00.

Expensify stock opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. Expensify, Inc. has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $17.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.05 million, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.43.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $38.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.49 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 17.51%. Expensify’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

EXFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities downgraded Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Expensify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Expensify from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Expensify from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Expensify from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Expensify in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Expensify by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expensify in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Expensify during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Expensify in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

