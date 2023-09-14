DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,630 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of DocuSign worth $11,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in DocuSign by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 108.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in DocuSign by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $4,935,498.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $4,935,498.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on DocuSign from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

DocuSign Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $45.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -505.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.90. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $69.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $687.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.56 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 12.39%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Stories

