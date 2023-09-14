Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Holdings Raised by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Dollar General by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Dollar General by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Dollar General from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $185.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.41.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $119.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.50. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $119.12 and a 52 week high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

