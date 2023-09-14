Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Position Decreased by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,028 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,454,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,765,000 after purchasing an additional 243,312 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,012 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,921,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $815,809,000 after buying an additional 777,678 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after buying an additional 7,838,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $853,961,000 after buying an additional 318,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.83.

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of DUK stock opened at $93.88 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $109.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.33. The company has a market cap of $72.35 billion, a PE ratio of 52.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.05%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

