Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Dynatronics stock opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08. Dynatronics has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $3.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatronics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dynatronics stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT owned 0.45% of Dynatronics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products; and therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes.

