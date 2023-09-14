Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.09

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.09 and traded as low as $7.80. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $7.82, with a volume of 403,002 shares.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.08.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0582 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.