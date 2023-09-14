Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.09

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.09 and traded as low as $7.80. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $7.82, with a volume of 403,002 shares.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.08.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0582 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
