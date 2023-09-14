Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Shares of EDUC opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. Educational Development has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.92.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). Educational Development had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $14.52 million for the quarter.
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
