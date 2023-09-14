Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of EDUC opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. Educational Development has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Educational Development last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). Educational Development had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $14.52 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Educational Development

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Educational Development in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Educational Development by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Educational Development in the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Educational Development by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Company Profile



Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

