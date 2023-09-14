Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of EDUC opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. Educational Development has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). Educational Development had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $14.52 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Educational Development

Educational Development Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Educational Development in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Educational Development by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Educational Development in the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Educational Development by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

