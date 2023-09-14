Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Ekso Bionics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. Ekso Bionics has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $2.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34.
Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a negative return on equity of 69.14%. Research analysts predict that Ekso Bionics will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Ekso Bionics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ekso Bionics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) by 153.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.34% of Ekso Bionics worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 9.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ekso Bionics Company Profile
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
