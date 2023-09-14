Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. Ekso Bionics has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $2.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a negative return on equity of 69.14%. Research analysts predict that Ekso Bionics will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ekso Bionics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Scott G. Davis sold 37,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $37,446.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 331,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ekso Bionics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) by 153.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.34% of Ekso Bionics worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 9.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

