Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
NASDAQ EFOI opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.74. Energy Focus has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.17.
Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The construction company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.07. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 169.36% and a negative return on equity of 420.78%. The business had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Energy Focus will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.
