Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Price Performance

NASDAQ EFOI opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.74. Energy Focus has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.17.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The construction company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.07. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 169.36% and a negative return on equity of 420.78%. The business had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Energy Focus will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Energy Focus

About Energy Focus

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Free Report ) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 1.27% of Energy Focus worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.