Eric Bjerkholt Purchases 10,000 Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Stock

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) CFO Eric Bjerkholt acquired 10,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.65 per share, with a total value of $296,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.5 %

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day moving average of $25.92.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.11). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.59% and a negative net margin of 152.27%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIRM. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $673,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 11,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 71.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 12,835 shares during the last quarter.

MIRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st.

View Our Latest Research Report on Mirum Pharmaceuticals

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.