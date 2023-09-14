Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Holdings Lowered by Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,726 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 626.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,332,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPE. Barclays dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush started coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Melius began coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.58.

Get Our Latest Report on EXPE

Expedia Group Trading Down 2.6 %

EXPE opened at $106.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.04 and a 200-day moving average of $103.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.63. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $124.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The online travel company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.54. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.