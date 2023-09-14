First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSFG opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $105.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.72. First Savings Financial Group has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $24.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $22.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.80 million. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 7.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Savings Financial Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 394,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 81,962 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. 25.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

