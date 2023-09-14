Fortress Biotech, Inc. Purchases 418,410 Shares of Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Stock

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fortress Biotech, Inc. bought 418,410 shares of Avenue Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $301,255.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,032,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,320.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Avenue Therapeutics Stock Performance

ATXI stock opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of -0.39.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avenue Therapeutics

About Avenue Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 359.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 41,141 shares during the last quarter. 9.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare and neurologic diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes AJ201, which in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy; intravenous (IV) Tramadol for the treatment of post-operative acute pain; and BAER-101 for the treatment of epilepsy and panic disorders.

