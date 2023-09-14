Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Shares of FORD opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.98. Forward Industries has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.47.
Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 45.90%. The business had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter.
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.
