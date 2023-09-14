Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Price Performance

Shares of FORD opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.98. Forward Industries has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 45.90%. The business had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Industries

About Forward Industries

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Free Report ) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 559,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.56% of Forward Industries worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.