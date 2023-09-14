Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FTEK. TheStreet downgraded Fuel Tech from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Fuel Tech in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ FTEK opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.55 million, a P/E ratio of -29.25 and a beta of 4.26. Fuel Tech has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 5.56%. Analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 42,357 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 16,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 11,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

