Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Shares of GLMD opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.94. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

