GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GATX. StockNews.com began coverage on GATX in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of GATX in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of GATX from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of GATX from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of GATX from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Get GATX alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GATX

GATX Trading Down 0.9 %

GATX stock opened at $113.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. GATX has a 12 month low of $84.96 and a 12 month high of $133.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.75 and its 200 day moving average is $117.36.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $343.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.02 million. GATX had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that GATX will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

GATX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

Institutional Trading of GATX

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GATX. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of GATX by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of GATX by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GATX Company Profile

(Get Free Report

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.