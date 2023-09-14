GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GIGM opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 million, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.34. GigaMedia has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.42.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 33.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of GigaMedia

About GigaMedia

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in GigaMedia Limited ( NASDAQ:GIGM Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.28% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

