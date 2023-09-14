Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Good Times Restaurants from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance

GTIM stock opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89. Good Times Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 million, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.02.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $35.62 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Good Times Restaurants

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the third quarter worth $69,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Good Times Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.