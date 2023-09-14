Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Green Plains Partners from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Green Plains Partners Stock Down 2.5 %

GPP stock opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.05. Green Plains Partners has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.52 million for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a return on equity of 14,458.89% and a net margin of 47.43%.

Green Plains Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is currently 110.30%.

Institutional Trading of Green Plains Partners

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Green Plains Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 28.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 81.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. 16.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products.

