GSB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,393 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,393 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 168,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock opened at $25.53 on Thursday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $27.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.83. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.