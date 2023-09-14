GSB Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,782 Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,616,000 after acquiring an additional 24,488,897 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,894,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,041 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,732,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,353 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,337,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,583,000 after acquiring an additional 141,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,383,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,540 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $18.86 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.29.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

