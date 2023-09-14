GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $257,000 Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

GSB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 50.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,054,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,338,000 after buying an additional 869,759 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,463,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,201,000 after buying an additional 2,832,040 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,031,000 after buying an additional 1,111,338 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after buying an additional 10,953,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,346,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,159,000 after buying an additional 651,701 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS USMV opened at $74.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.25. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.