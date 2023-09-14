GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $414,000 Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

GSB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 72.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,441 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 23,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.16. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

