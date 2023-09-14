GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $615,000 Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 75.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PM stock opened at $95.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $147.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.08. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 98.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.70.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

