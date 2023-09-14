GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $757,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

GSB Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 62.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,722 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,212,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 468,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,710,000 after buying an additional 13,057 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 232,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,714,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 534,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,763,000 after buying an additional 41,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $75.39 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.26 and a twelve month high of $76.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.54 and a 200-day moving average of $75.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.2095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

