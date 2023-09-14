GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $846,000 Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

GSB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROP opened at $495.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $489.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $461.87. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $504.73.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.05%.

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,214.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at $19,102,284. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,214.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at $19,102,284. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,200 shares of company stock worth $3,084,399. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.80.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

