GSB Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,979 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of META. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 457 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $203,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,722,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $203,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,722,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $657,083.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,485.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,509 shares of company stock valued at $12,269,572 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $305.06 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $326.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $784.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $301.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.43.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. China Renaissance raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.79.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

