GSB Wealth Management LLC Invests $34,000 in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGOV stock opened at $38.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.60. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $35.47 and a twelve month high of $41.42.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

