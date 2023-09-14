GSB Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 678.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 470.8% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Caterpillar Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of CAT opened at $276.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $293.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.77.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.82 EPS for the current year.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

