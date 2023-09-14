GSB Wealth Management LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,074 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $11,384,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,815 shares of company stock valued at $14,384,135. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $400.00 in a report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.43.

Tesla Stock Up 1.4 %

Tesla stock opened at $271.30 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $313.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $255.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.86, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

