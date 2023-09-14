GSB Wealth Management LLC Makes New $692,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,230,871,000 after acquiring an additional 84,907,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,343,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,152,000 after acquiring an additional 281,039 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 174.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,388,000 after acquiring an additional 192,447 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 233.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 244,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,520,000 after acquiring an additional 171,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,014,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $232.86 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $201.72 and a 1 year high of $255.10. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.33.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.