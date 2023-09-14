GSB Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,656,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,317,362 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $63,211,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,763,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,212,000 after purchasing an additional 587,030 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,385,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,630,000 after purchasing an additional 435,368 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 374.5% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 468,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 369,447 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $69.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $74.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.05.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.