GSB Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2023

GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHMFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,656,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,317,362 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $63,211,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,763,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,212,000 after purchasing an additional 587,030 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,385,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,630,000 after purchasing an additional 435,368 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 374.5% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 468,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 369,447 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $69.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $74.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.05.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.