GSB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 102 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,926 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $209.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.77 and its 200-day moving average is $197.34.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,275. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

