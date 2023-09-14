GSB Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VGT opened at $431.18 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $462.97. The company has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

