GSB Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,030 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA opened at $70.61 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $74.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.02 and its 200-day moving average is $71.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

