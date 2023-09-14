GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 115 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 407,267 shares of company stock valued at $161,485,243. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $416.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $380.70. The stock has a market cap of $392.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $418.41.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.96.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

