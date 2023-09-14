GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,150 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

GSB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,206,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 333.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 764,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after buying an additional 587,883 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 124,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 105.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 68,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLTR. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $570,228.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,808,819 shares in the company, valued at $27,819,636.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $570,228.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,808,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,819,636.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $434,496.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,786,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,452,472.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,610,024 shares of company stock worth $49,157,575. 13.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $15.60 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average is $12.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -520.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.80.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.88 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

