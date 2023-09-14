GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

GSB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDYG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 444.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $71.02 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.36 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.