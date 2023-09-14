GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,475 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

GSB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,475 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 683,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 26,548 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 361,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 65,863 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 235,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 65,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.64.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average is $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.65. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $8.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 22.89% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

