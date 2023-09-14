GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 45 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

GSB Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 21.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 12.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP raised its stake in shares of Humana by 3.2% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 800,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $388,368,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Humana by 7.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUM opened at $472.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $466.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $487.22. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $423.29 and a 12-month high of $571.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.66.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. Humana had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $26.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.21%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUM. Stephens boosted their price objective on Humana from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Argus lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Humana from $637.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Humana from $568.00 to $599.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.30.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

