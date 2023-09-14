GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,125 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NGG. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in National Grid by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in National Grid in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in National Grid by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $63.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $74.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NGG. StockNews.com began coverage on National Grid in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,080 ($13.52) to GBX 1,050 ($13.14) in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,250 ($15.64) to GBX 1,280 ($16.02) in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on National Grid in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,176.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NGG

National Grid Profile

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.